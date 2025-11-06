Image Credit : stockPhoto

Number 1 (People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month)

Ganesha says you'll get the results of your hard work. With your wife's help, you'll succeed in all tasks. You can make any future plans today. You'll get your wife's support in everything.

Number 2 (People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th of any month)

Ganesha says time will be spent on religious activities. Respect will be maintained between husband and wife. Your relationship with your brothers will improve. Responsibilities will increase.