Image Credit : our own

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says today will be special. Child-related issues will resolve. Enjoy time with family. Marital relations will be sweet. Good times ahead.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says success in all endeavors. Start new ventures. Avoid arguments. Business will improve. Respect will increase. Benefit from employee advice.