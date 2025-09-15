Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says stalled work will gain momentum. All your efforts will be fruitful. Health will be good. Avoid unnecessary arguments. The family atmosphere can be pleasant.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says the presence of close relatives at home will create an environment of entertainment and excitement. Religious plans can also be completed. Disputes may arise among colleagues at the workplace.