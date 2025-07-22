Image Credit : Getty

According to numerology, each number has specific traits and outcomes. Those born under that number experience these in their lives. People born on the 7th, 16th, and 25th of any month, while experiencing various outcomes, may face challenges in their married lives.

These numbers fall under the influence of number 7, ruled by Ketu. This can lead to experiences of disappointment, from childhood to married life. They often face hurdles before achieving progress. Let's explore the outcomes and challenges for those born on the 7th, 16th, and 25th.