Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month)

Ganesha says today brings opportunities for leadership and recognition. Stay focused, as distractions may delay your progress. Avoid ego clashes at work or home. Financial gains are likely, but avoid risky investments. Respect elders’ advice.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you'll spend the day on spiritual tasks. Unnecessary costs may arise. Property disputes are possible. Enjoy a happy day with elders. Watch your budget.