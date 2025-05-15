Moon Transit, May 26: Big Wins for Cancer, Capricorn, and Virgo
As the Moon enters Venus's house, several zodiac signs will experience significant benefits and good fortune.
The Moon rapidly changes its position, constantly shifting between constellations and zodiac signs. On May 26, the Moon will enter Taurus, ruled by Venus, the guru of demons. This transit will impact all zodiac signs, proving beneficial for some and challenging for others.
This year will be auspicious for Cancer. Desires will be fulfilled, and financial gains are expected. Hard work will be rewarded at the workplace, possibly with a promotion. Energy and confidence will increase, and success in competitive exams is likely. This period is favorable for new beginnings. Relief from long-term illnesses is anticipated, and family life will be joyful and peaceful, reducing mental stress.
This lunar transit will open doors of success for Capricorns. Individuals will feel energized and encounter new opportunities at work. Responsibilities will increase, but they will be managed effectively. Promotion and salary increases are possible, bringing joy and fulfillment of desires. Bank balances may also see growth.
This period will be auspicious for Virgos. Marital life will be blissful, and those in love will also benefit. Religious journeys are possible, and material comforts will increase. Support from younger siblings is expected. Health will be good, and career progress is likely. Job searches will be successful, and luck will be on your side.