Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month)

Ganesha says you'll get help from a political figure. A respected person will help move stalled work forward. Health will be good and focus at work will increase. Avoid pointless arguments.

Number 2 (People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th of any month)

Ganesha says a close relative's visit will bring fun and excitement. You might plan a religious event. Avoid workplace conflicts. Your spouse and family will help solve your problems.