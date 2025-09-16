Mercury’s Virgo Transit Brings Business Boom and Jackpot Luck for These Signs
Mercury's transit into Virgo on September 15, 2025, is set to bring good fortune and financial gains. As Mercury enters Virgo, business activities are expected to accelerate, benefiting certain zodiac signs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Mercury
On Sep 15, 2025, Mercury, the planet of intellect and business, moves from Leo to Virgo. This transit lasts until Oct 2, influencing communication and financial matters for all signs.
Capricorn
This Mercury transit is very beneficial for Capricorns. Your luck will shine, bringing huge profits for business owners. It's a great time for a new job, with promotions or raises likely.
Pisces
Pisces will find this Mercury transit especially beneficial. Expect immense business growth and new financial opportunities. It's a good time for employees, bringing respect and success.
Virgo
As Mercury transits its own sign, Virgo natives will reap the most benefits. Expect huge business profits and better decision-making. A promotion is possible, and finances will be strong.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.