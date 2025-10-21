Navapancham Yoga on October 26: Mercury and Saturn Bring Luck to 3 Zodiac Signs
On October 26, 2025, the planets Mercury and Saturn are forming the very auspicious Navapancham Yoga. This astrological event is expected to bring good fortune and success to Gemini, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs.
Mercury and Saturn
The powerful Navapancham Yoga of Mercury and Saturn can be very auspicious for three zodiac signs. This combo can be great for their intelligence, luck, and career. Find out which three lucky signs they are.
Gemini
For Geminis, this yoga brings career luck. New income sources may open, boosting growth. You'll feel confident in business decisions and finish pending tasks. You may buy a car or land.
Capricorn
For Capricorns, this combo brings special benefits. Confidence and leadership skills may rise. New projects can bring money, and career progress is likely. Old investments may pay off.
Aquarius
This combination is very auspicious for Aquarius. Innovation and financial stability will emerge. Their thinking deepens, and they'll lean towards creative pursuits. Business profits are likely.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.