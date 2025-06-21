Image Credit : Freepik

Mercury will be in Aquarius's sixth house. Mercury retrograde will be excellent for you. You may experience financial gains and relief from any health issues. You'll perform well at work, increasing your reputation. You'll have a distinct identity in society, and your respect will grow. This time will be fruitful for those in writing or creative fields. You'll get good results and opportunities.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.