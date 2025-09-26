- Home
A rare Mercury-Mars conjunction on Vijayadashami after 50 years brings a double bonanza for four lucky zodiac signs. This powerful astrological event promises immense luck and success. Discover if your sign is among the fortunate ones this October.
Mercury-Mars conjunction
Mercury and Mars in Libra's first house bring many benefits. You'll reach new financial heights and get good marriage proposals. Expect career progress and promotions.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, this conjunction in the 11th house of income is beneficial. Your income could increase significantly, with new revenue streams opening up. Plan investments well.
Aries
Mars and Mercury join in Aries' seventh house (marriage, partnership). Married life will be great. Business partners will see double profits. Your courage will increase.
Cancer
For Cancer, this conjunction in the fourth house is beneficial. You'll enjoy luxuries and may buy a new vehicle or property. Expect financial gains and good property news.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.