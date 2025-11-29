Horoscope Today 29 November 2025: On Saturday, the conjunction of the Moon and Saturn in Pisces will form Vish Yog. Find out how this inauspicious yoga will affect each zodiac sign.

Horoscope for 29 November 2025: On November 29, 2025, Aries will have financial gains, but their partner's health may decline. Taurus may get a big responsibility and will have family support. Gemini's completed tasks might get ruined, and negative thoughts may arise. Cancer will be happy but should take care of their health. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope 29 November 2025

People of this sign will be inclined towards religious and charitable activities. Lent money may be returned. The business situation will not be very good. You will be worried about your spouse's health. There is a possibility of receiving stuck money today.

Taurus Horoscope 29 November 2025

People associated with politics may get a big responsibility. There will be an opportunity to advance in the ancestral business. Meeting old friends might bring back old memories. New sources of income may be created. You will get family support. Financial gain is possible.

Gemini Horoscope 29 November 2025

Negative thoughts may arise in your mind today. Disputes may arise at home over small matters. Young people should make decisions about love relationships thoughtfully. Obey and respect your parents. Completed tasks might get ruined.

Cancer Horoscope 29 November 2025

Today, your mind will be happy. Your performance at the workplace may decline. Health problems are possible. Your mind might be attracted to wrongdoings. These individuals might also make a wrong decision influenced by others.

Leo Horoscope 29 November 2025

There will be a happy atmosphere at home. In your job, superiors will be very pleased with your work. Love relationships will become stronger. You will feel very happy doing things you are interested in. There are also chances of financial gain from your parents today.

Virgo Horoscope 29 November 2025

People of this sign may get a big promotion at work. There could be significant gains from land and property. A guest may arrive at home, and you will be very happy to see them. There are also chances of signing big contracts in business. Health will be good.

Libra Horoscope 29 November 2025

The time is excellent for starting a new business. Opponents at the workplace will try to bother you. You will have to spend money unwillingly, which might disrupt your budget. The time is not favorable for students. There is a need to control your diet.

Scorpio Horoscope 29 November 2025

People of this sign will spend time with their family. You will get a chance to attend an auspicious event like a wedding. Marriages of unmarried individuals may be fixed. Health will be much better than before. You might make a big decision regarding your business today.

Sagittarius Horoscope 29 November 2025

There might be a rift in the relationship between husband and wife. Tension will persist due to the delay of an important task. You might make a mistake in taking a serious decision. Maintain good relations with your in-laws, or things could get worse.

Capricorn Horoscope 29 November 2025

Your abilities will be proven in society, which may bring you respect and honor. The day is auspicious for business. Employed people may have to travel for some work. It is better to stay away from disputes. You will be happy with the improvement in your health.

Aquarius Horoscope 29 November 2025

People of this sign may face problems in their love life. You will feel worried about your parents' health. Interest in new tasks will develop. You may have a stomach ache, so avoid eating fried and junk food. You need to be careful in money matters.

Pisces Horoscope 29 November 2025

People of this sign can buy a new vehicle or house. Planned tasks will be completed on time. There is also a possibility of a religious journey with the family. A dispute with someone is possible because of a child. If you have any debt, you will succeed in repaying it.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.