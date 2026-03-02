9 13 Image Credit : Getty

Scorpio

For Scorpio folks, the love life will be better than before. You need to be careful at your job because your seniors might get angry if you don't meet your targets. This month is also not good for investment. There will be mental stress at home over some issue. Beware of tempting schemes, or you might face losses. You won't be able to save money this month, no matter how hard you try, because expenses will be very high. You'll get support from your brothers.