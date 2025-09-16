Malavya Rajayoga Formed by Venus Transit in Libra Brings Riches to Lucky Signs
Venus enters its ruling sign, Libra, on Nov 2, staying until Nov 25. This transit forms the auspicious Malavya Rajayoga, which is set to bring significant wealth and prosperity to a few lucky zodiac signs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Venus
After Diwali, Venus, planet of wealth, forms Malavya Rajayoga. It moves to its own sign, Libra, on Nov 2 until Nov 25, bringing great luck to 3 zodiac signs.
Libra
This yoga is favorable. Your personality and confidence improve. Married life is happy; singles get proposals. New job opportunities arise. You gain respect and win legal cases.
Capricorn
This yoga is auspicious. Business expands and income rises. People in media, fashion, and film benefit. Career progresses with support. Financial status improves. Travel is likely.
Sagittarius
This yoga brings luck, honor, and prestige. Business travel is likely. Pending tasks get done. Income increases from new sources. Investments are profitable. Good news awaits.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.