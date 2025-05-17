What are your lucky numbers? Find out based on your zodiac sign
Numerology reveals the numbers that bring luck to individuals. Many believe certain objects, colors, or specific numbers bring good fortune. While some find their birthdate lucky, others have different lucky numbers.
| Published : May 17 2025, 03:39 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
112
Mars rules Aries, making them strive for the best in everything. Their lucky number is 1. Starting important tasks with this number can bring success. Other lucky numbers include 9, 36, 13, 69, 53, and 67.
212
Ruled by Venus, Taureans are romantic and logical, believing in kindness. Their lucky number is 2, along with 6, 9, 11, 35, 50, 57, and 82.
312
With Mercury as their ruler, Geminis are intelligent and active. Their lucky number is 8, along with 3, 12, 18, 35, 43, 52, and 86.
412
Ruled by the Moon, Cancerians are simple and find luck in the number 7. Using this number for good endeavors brings auspicious results. Other lucky numbers are 2, 11, 58, 24, 66, and 53.
512
The Sun rules Leo, making them stubborn and resilient. Their lucky number is 1, along with 4, 10, 34, 83, and 59.
612
Ruled by Mercury, Virgos are sensitive and kind. Their lucky number is 5, along with 3, 16, 90, 29, and 80.
712
Ruled by Venus, Librans have an idealistic personality. Their lucky number is 4, along with 6, 7, 20, 55, and 35.
812
Mars rules Scorpio, making them creative and free-spirited. Their lucky number is 9, along with 11, 17, 27, 45, and 53.
912
Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarians are determined. Their lucky number is 3, along with 5, 15, 12, 21, and 30.
1012
Ruled by Saturn, Capricorns are confident and responsible. Their lucky number is 4, along with 1, 10, 13, 17, 22, and 25.
1112
Saturn rules Aquarius, making them creative and obedient. Their lucky number is 8, along with 4, 13, 17, 40, and 61.
1212
Ruled by Jupiter, Pisceans are resourceful problem-solvers. Their lucky number is 3, along with 12, 27, 30, 34, and 61.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories