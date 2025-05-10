Image Credit : Freepik

Jupiter's setting will be fruitful for Sagittarius. Interest in religious activities will increase. You might plan a long journey and see positive life changes. Avoid disputes and enjoy time with family. Relatives may visit. You'll see favorable outcomes in legal matters. Confidence will boost, freeing you from worries and encouraging new endeavors.

