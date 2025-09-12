Image Credit : Getty

Capricorns, your worries and problems will fade. Elders will offer valuable advice and support. Your partner's help will complete unfinished tasks. Stuck money might return. A good day at work with full cooperation from superiors. An unfulfilled desire might be realized. Vehicle-related happiness is possible.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.