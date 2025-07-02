Lord Ganesha's 5 favourite zodiac signs: Blessings of wealth and success
Ganesha is the god of wisdom, wealth, success, and happiness. Out of the 12 zodiac signs, these 5 are particularly dear to him.
| Published : Jul 02 2025, 09:50 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Mars rules Aries, a favourite of Ganesha. Their work gets done quickly, with no shortage of wealth. Ganesha's blessings bring happiness and prosperity, leading to business success.
25
Image Credit : Freepik
Ruled by Mercury, Gemini is another favorite. These folks are skilled communicators with sharp minds. Ganesha helps their wishes come true, bringing career and business success, and social respect.
35
Image Credit : Freepik
Mars-ruled Scorpio is also favored. While they can be aggressive, Ganesha protects them in tough times, keeping them from bad decisions.
45
Image Credit : Freepik
Saturn rules Capricorn, another of Ganesha's favorites. They're naturally just and don't face long financial struggles. Success comes easily in all endeavors.
55
Image Credit : Freepik
Aquarius, also ruled by Saturn, is dear to Ganesha. They enjoy happy, prosperous lives, reaching career heights quickly. Business brings wealth, and they believe in helping others.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories