Jupiter and Saturn's Transit: Wealth and Fortune for 5 Zodiac Signs
The last week of April will see a change in the constellations of Jupiter and Saturn.
For Aries, big career changes are coming from April 28th. Job seekers could get offers from a large multinational company. Business people might get a big deal or start a new venture. Family relationships will strengthen.
After April 28th, Jupiter and Saturn bring many positive results for Taurus. With Jupiter well-placed, you'll achieve self-improvement, financial progress, and happiness in family life. Employees will gain respect at work, with potential promotions, new responsibilities, or involvement in new projects. You'll also become mentally stronger, and your financial resources may be used for a significant religious event.
For Virgo, Jupiter and Saturn together signify patience, hard work, and steady progress after April 28th. Stability and respect at work will increase. Business plans will be systematically completed. Those in education, writing, research, or service sectors will see special benefits. Those hoping for a child may see their wish fulfilled.
Scorpios will feel a new energy within themselves after April 28th. Jupiter and Saturn together offer knowledge and guidance. This time proves excellent for those in research, medical, and legal fields. These planets may give a new direction to your career, with potential job changes, promotions, or transfers that prove beneficial. Planning is key.
Pisces, ruled by Jupiter, will find success in higher education after April 28th. Saturn brings discipline. Being in the second phase of your Sade Sati, you might find some relief from Saturn's negative effects. Employees may receive new responsibilities, adding a new dimension to their careers. Saturn and Jupiter together inspire you to understand life's nuances and build a solid foundation.