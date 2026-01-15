Sun Transit Capricorn on January 15: Lucky Zodiac Signs for Wealth and Fortune
The Sun’s transit into Capricorn on January 15, 2026, brings wealth and luck to seven zodiac signs. Discover if your sign is among the fortunate ones for a prosperous start to the year.
Sun Transit
Aries
The Sun transits into Capricorn in your 10th house of career. Expect sudden financial gains and more influence at work. Good news about job changes or promotions is on the way.
Taurus
The Sun enters your ninth house of luck, awakening your fortune. Long-distance travel will be successful. Your interest in spirituality will grow. Success awaits those seeking to go abroad.
Leo
The Sun, Leo's ruler, transits your sixth house. You'll defeat enemies and pay off old debts. Court cases may turn in your favor. Your health will improve, and you'll ace competitive exams.
Scorpio
The Sun transits your third house of courage. Your confidence will soar. You'll get support from siblings. It's a golden period for those in marketing, media, or writing fields.
Sagittarius
The Sun enters your second house of wealth. Your finances will improve, and auspicious family events will occur. You'll find relief from money troubles and your savings will grow.
Capricorn
The Sun enters your first house, boosting your personality and leadership. Government tasks will go smoothly. Expect positive changes at work, better health, and financial relief.
Pisces
Sun in your 11th house of gains boosts finances. Income will flow from many sources. Old investments pay off.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
