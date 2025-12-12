Daily Horoscope Dec 12, 2025: On Friday, the Moon transits from Leo to Virgo, bringing 4 auspicious yogas. This will impact all zodiac signs. Find out your detailed astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and others.

Horoscope for December 12, 2025: On December 12, 2025, Aries natives will benefit, but worries about children will persist. Taurus natives might face breakups in love relationships, and their mother's health could decline. Gemini natives will face inconvenience and should stay away from political matters. Cancer natives will get support from friends and can start new work. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope December 12, 2025

People of this sign can get big profits in business. Your respect and prestige in society will increase. You can share your feelings with your life partner. You will get new ideas from experienced people. There will be concern in your mind regarding your children.

Taurus Horoscope December 12, 2025

Cracks may appear in love relationships. You may face problems in buying and selling property. Avoid getting angry over small things, or your work could be ruined. Your talent will come to the forefront. Take care of your mother's health.

Gemini Horoscope December 12, 2025

You may face inconvenience during travel. Relationships with friends will become stronger. The troubles of unemployed people will increase. You will be more active on social media. Stay away from political matters. An argument is possible in the family over some issue.

Cancer Horoscope December 12, 2025

Today you can go on a trip. You will get support from friends. The day is auspicious if you want to start a new venture. A profitable deal is possible in business. People will praise your intelligence. Relationships with experienced people will become stronger.

Leo Horoscope December 12, 2025

Control your diet, otherwise, you may have stomach pain. You might catch seasonal diseases. There are chances of an income increase for people in private jobs. Control your speech and anger, or a good situation could turn sour.

Virgo Horoscope December 12, 2025

If there is an old dispute, it can be resolved. You can try new experiments in business. Happiness will prevail in the family. You will spend money on luxury items. Both promotion and increment are possible at work. Health will also be better than before.

Libra Horoscope December 12, 2025

Stress may increase due to a poor financial situation. Someone might mislead you with wrong advice. You may feel hurt by someone's words. You might get angry over small things. There could be discussions on serious topics in the family.

Scorpio Horoscope December 12, 2025

The day is especially auspicious for people associated with politics. There may be health problems. Those in the import-export business will make a big profit. Everyone will be happy with your behavior. The elderly will face a lot of problems due to arthritis.

Sagittarius Horoscope December 12, 2025

Today you might meet old friends. The day is auspicious for business. Your performance at the workplace will be quite good. Pending work can be completed with someone's mediation. You can solve problems with your abilities.

Capricorn Horoscope December 12, 2025

You will get a chance to fulfill your incomplete desires. Your health will see ups and downs. Comparing yourself with others will bring sadness. You will actively participate in religious activities. Students will be serious about their studies.

Aquarius Horoscope December 12, 2025

Couples in love may face opposition from their own families. Take care of your life partner's health. Don't leave any work to others, or you will regret it later. Overthinking can increase tension. You will be very eager to learn new things.

Pisces Horoscope December 12, 2025

You will get opportunities to advance in business. Work that has been pending for many days can be completed today. The health of sick people will improve significantly. The job situation will be better. Suitable proposals may come for the unmarried. There will also be chances of financial gain.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.