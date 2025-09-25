Friday Remedies: Wear These Colours to Attract Goddess Lakshmi's Blessings
Friday is considered the most auspicious day to worship Goddess Lakshmi. Wearing her favourite colors on this day is believed to attract wealth, prosperity, and blessings. Discover which three colours to wear every Friday to receive blessings.
Friday
Life is full of colour—some are considered lucky, others not so much. Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and worshipping her on this day is believed to bring wealth and prosperity. Wearing her favourite colours may help attract her blessings. Let’s find out which ones.
Lakshmi's Day
Friday is the most sacred day of the week. For positive results, wear three colours on Friday: red, white, and pink. These are Goddess Lakshmi's favorites. You can wear any of them.
Influence of Venus
Friday is linked to Venus, representing beauty, love, and wealth. Wearing Venus-related colours brings joy. Venus loves white, red, and pink. Wearing them gets blessings from Lakshmi and Venus.
Red clothes on Friday
Red is Goddess Lakshmi's favorite colour. On Fridays, after your morning bath, wear red clothes and worship her. By doing so, she will shower you with immense blessings.
White clothes on Friday
Wearing white on Friday is very auspicious. It brings Lakshmi's blessings and strengthens Venus in your horoscope. White also brings mental peace, love, and good fortune.
Pink colour on Friday
Wearing pink on Friday is very special. Pink represents gentleness, kindness, and love. A person wearing pink on Friday can get mental peace, abundant love, good luck, and blessings.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.