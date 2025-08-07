Aries: Today isn't a good day for taking loans; you might face problems later. You could be honored at work for good performance. You'll receive support from friends for an important task, and family relationships will improve. Expect great support from your spouse, and your plans will succeed.

Taurus: Today will be full of running around and busyness. Neglecting anything could cost you. You might make a decision that will benefit you in the future. Pending tasks will be completed. If you want to dedicate time to something, you can. The day will be good. You might attend an auspicious event with family in the evening.