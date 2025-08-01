Image Credit : Gemini

Aries:

A better-than-usual day for Aries. Success is likely after a long struggle. Be patient and avoid impulsive actions. Luck is on your side, helping you cut expenses. A sudden trip might arise. Part-time ventures will see progress. Ambitions will be fulfilled with effort.

Taurus:

A busy day for Taurus, with expenses related to a family event. You might spend on improving your comfort. Stick to your budget and seek advice from elders before making decisions. Evening guests will add to the busyness.