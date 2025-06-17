Sun's Transit Brings Double Raja Yoga: Luck for 3 Zodiac Signs
On June 15, 2025, the Sun enters Gemini, forming a conjunction with Jupiter and Mercury, creating Trigrahi Yoga. This also forms two Raja Yogas: Budhaditya and Guru Aditya Yogas.
Rare Trigrahi Yoga: Sun, Mercury, Jupiter Align in Gemini
The Sun will stay in Gemini for a month. Upon entering, it conjuncts with Mercury and Jupiter, forming Trigrahi Yoga. This also creates double Raja Yogas: Budhaditya and Guru Aditya Yogas. This alignment in Gemini is happening after 12 years. The Sun stays in Gemini until July 16, so Guru Aditya Yoga lasts until then. Budhaditya Yoga lasts until June 22, as Mercury then enters Cancer.
Leos
This transit is especially auspicious for Leos, as the Sun rules this sign. The Trigrahi Yoga with Mercury and Jupiter boosts your confidence, decision-making, and charisma. Budhaditya Yoga sharpens intellect and communication, connecting you with influential people. Guru Aditya Yoga brings great opportunities in religion, education, and career, possibly leading to promotions or big business deals.
Sagittarians
For Sagittarians, Jupiter plays a key role. The Trigrahi Yoga with the Sun and Mercury directly impacts your sign. Budhaditya Yoga favors students in competitive exams and those planning higher studies or travel abroad. Guru Aditya Yoga brings luck, completes pending tasks, and may bring sudden financial gains or new responsibilities. This period increases interest in spirituality, offering inner peace.
Capricorns
For Capricorns, this period signifies career advancement and enhanced social standing. The Trigrahi Yoga strengthens your karma, helping you reach new heights professionally. Budhaditya Yoga makes your thinking practical, improving decision-making. Guru Aditya Yoga brings support from superiors and potential government benefits. This time is especially good for those in corporate, management, or administrative roles, also strengthening finances.