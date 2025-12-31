Image Credit : Getty

Horoscope for December 31, 2025: On December 31, 2025, Aries people will have good health and feel energetic. The day is auspicious for Taurus, they will get support from friends. A promotion is possible for Gemini, they might have to go on a long journey. Cancer people might get emotional, the day is good for love life. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign?