Daily Numerology Horoscope: September 26, 2025 – Lucky Numbers and Challenging Days
Find out how your day will go with today’s numerology predictions by renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla. Discover which birth dates are lucky, who might face challenges, and get your personalized daily forecast based on numerology and astrology.
Number 1 and 2
Number 1 (Born 1, 10, 19, 28): Ganesha says use your mind for success.
Number 2 (Born 2, 11, 20, 29): Spend time on spiritual tasks. You'll earn well but may face career hurdles.
Number 3 and 4
Number 3 (Born 3, 12, 21, 30): Your child's career will improve. Focus on housework.
Number 4 (Born 4, 13, 22, 31): Property deals will be successful. Be careful with vehicles.
Number 5 and 6
Number 5 (Born 5, 14, 23): Expenses will be high. Ego might spoil your work.
Number 6 (Born 6, 15, 24): Maintain a good personality. Business and finances will improve.
Number 7 and 8
Number 7 (Born 7, 16, 25): You might get good news but feel tired. Avoid business tasks.
Number 8 (Born 8, 17, 26): Your problems will be solved. Hard work will pay off.
Number 9
Number 9 (Born 9, 18, 27): Spend time on spiritual activities. You'll find new income sources. Don't trust anyone blindly. A good day for couples.
Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.