Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says, long-term efforts will succeed. You might experience a heavy workload. Disagreements are possible. You'll spend time on religious activities and computer work.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says, you might plan a trip. Your marital relationship will improve. Business will see progress. Don't let anyone interfere in your household matters.