Number 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, and 30)

Go for new work and join new jobs. Disputes may occur between husband and wife. Disappointment will appear in the mind at this time. Be patient in all work at this time.

Number 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, and 31)

Planned and organized work will be successful. Husband-wife relationship will be improved. Be patient in all work. Don't argue today. Business will improve.