Aries-

Your financial problems might be resolved. People of this sign might see increased responsibilities at work. Don't put off household chores; get them done. The day is favorable for retailers and wholesalers. Be extra careful when walking on the streets. You might get close to an influential person. Some problems may arise in your love life.

Taurus-

Rushing things could lead to more problems. Your day will be quite good. Some issues might pop up at work today. You could see good income from your business. Students need to be a bit patient to get good results. It's a good day for artists. If you run into trouble, you'll get help from a friend.