Mercury Transit in February 2026: These 4 Zodiac Signs May Get Rich
Mercury will transit to a new zodiac sign in the first week of February 2026. This planetary shift is expected to bring financial gains and positive changes for four lucky zodiac signs. Find out who benefits most.
Mercury Transit 2026
In astrology, Lord Mercury is very important. He signifies speech, education, knowledge, and intelligence. Currently in Capricorn, he will move to Aquarius on Feb 3, 2026, greatly benefiting 4 zodiac signs.
Aries
Aries natives will experience sudden financial gains due to Mercury's transit. Bank balances will rise. Those in politics might get major roles. Marital life will be joyful, and debts will be cleared. It's a favorable time for students.
Leo
Leo natives will have luck on their side, and stalled work will finish. A big business deal is possible. You might travel with family, and health will improve. Good news from children and potential job offers are on the horizon.
Libra
Libra natives will soon get good news due to Mercury's transit. Expect stock market profits and gains from ancestral property. It's a great time to start a new business. Planned tasks will be completed on time, and obstacles will be removed.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius natives will find joy. Business sees positive shifts and health improves. You'll spend quality time with family and may travel. New income sources will open, and you might invest in property.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
