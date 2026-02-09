Pisces: Your family will praise you for your work. It's a good day for drivers. A lawsuit is possible. You might feel disappointed about not receiving dues. Buying and selling may not be profitable. Stomach pain could increase. Helping others might lead to trouble. You'll receive love from a dear one. Costs may rise due to a fancy meal.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.