Guru Peyarchi 2026: Jupiter Transit Brings Auspicious Yogas for These Zodiac Signs
Guru Peyarchi 2026: From February 23 to the end of March, six planets, except Ketu and the Moon, will be under Jupiter's control. Because of this, some zodiac signs are likely to experience auspicious yogas. Find out which ones here.
This planetary shift is super helpful for Taurus folks. Your income will grow from multiple sources. Money and personal issues will get sorted. Expect success at work and your wishes to come true.
Gemini
As Jupiter transits Gemini, a Raja Yoga forms. You'll get government recognition. Foreign opportunities, travel, and income are likely. Property disputes will be settled.
Leo
Jupiter's good spot for Leo removes major doshas. Your income from stocks will rise. You might buy a home or car. Happy events will take place at your house.
Libra
Jupiter in Libra's house of luck removes doshas. Good chances for sudden money will appear. Stocks and financial deals will be profitable. Your income will grow.
Sagittarius
With Jupiter in the 7th house, Sagittarius natives will succeed in all things. You'll gain authority at work. Business profits will rise. Foreign travel is possible.
Aquarius
With Jupiter in the 5th house for Aquarius, you'll have the Midas touch. Property disputes will end. Your wishes will come true. Happy events will occur at home. Income will rise.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
