Daily Horoscope, December 29: Know How Planetary Movements Affect Your Sign
Today’s Horoscope for December 29, 2025 reveals major planetary shifts as Mercury and Moon change signs. A rare four-planet conjunction in Sagittarius may boost luck, finances, and opportunities for several zodiac signs.
Horoscope for December 29, 2025
Horoscope for Dec 29, 2025: Aries, don't lend money. Taurus won't get results for their hard work. Gemini's health will improve. Cancer might make wrong decisions. Find out more!
Aries Horoscope December 29, 2025
You might have family disagreements and find it hard to make decisions. You'll be happy with government work results. Some tasks will be delayed. Avoid lending money.
Taurus Horoscope December 29, 2025
Relations with neighbors might sour. A dispute with superiors at work is possible. Use meds carefully to avoid side effects. Hard work won't pay off today. Bank balance will grow.
Gemini Horoscope December 29, 2025
Health issues may resolve. Your love life will improve. Success in business plans is likely. You might succeed in a long-awaited task. A gift from your partner is possible.
Cancer Horoscope December 29, 2025
Value your spouse's words. Avoid repeating mistakes. Travel might be inconvenient. Anger can ruin your work. Stuck money will be received, increasing your bank balance.
Leo Horoscope December 29, 2025
Today is a good day for shopping, and it will be beneficial. You might get a pricey gift from your partner. You'll succeed in your tasks. Good news from friends will make you happy.
Virgo Horoscope December 29, 2025
It's best to stay away from negative people. Take care of your mother's health. Be cautious in financial matters. You might spend on hobbies. You may have to lend money unwillingly.
Libra Horoscope December 29, 2025
You'll be praised at work today, and superiors will be pleased. You'll get your favorite food. A doubt may arise but will be resolved. You'll be ready to help others. Health is good.
Scorpio Horoscope December 29, 2025
You might go on a religious trip with family. Take legal matters seriously. Financial gain from abroad is possible. Love life is good. Job and business are fine. Child may succeed.
Sagittarius Horoscope December 29, 2025
The unemployed might find a job. A new business plan will work. You may get family approval for a love marriage. A happy atmosphere at home. An auspicious event is possible.
Capricorn Horoscope December 29, 2025
Don't argue today, or a dispute is possible. There's a chance of business loss. Don't share your secret plans. Colleagues will be nice. You might feel a sense of fear.
Aquarius Horoscope December 29, 2025
A family dispute is possible today. Curb unnecessary expenses to protect your budget. The health of sick people may improve. It's best to avoid meddling in others' affairs.
Pisces Horoscope December 29, 2025
A business mistake can be costly. Old issues may resolve. Good day for students. Enjoy a party with friends.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.