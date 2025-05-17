Chanakya Niti: Homes lacking these qualities are like crematoriums
By following Acharya Chanakya's principles, you can achieve success in life. Chanakya's wisdom is very helpful in keeping the home and family happy.
Chanakya Niti, a collection of Acharya Chanakya's teachings, offers valuable insights for everyone. Implementing these principles can transform your home into a haven.
Certain things can turn a home into a place of sorrow. Chanakya Niti explains how certain homes attract Lakshmi, while others are filled with sadness, poverty, and negativity due to our mistakes.
Homes without auspicious activities are considered like crematoriums, according to Acharya Chanakya. The inhabitants' souls are lifeless, lacking the desire for celebrations. Hence, auspicious activities are essential.
Acharya Chanakya states that homes without worship lack the presence of God. Such homes are likened to crematoriums, filled with poverty, sorrow, and pain.
Chanakya Niti equates homes that disrespect scholars and Brahmins to crematoriums. Such homes are believed to be devoid of divine blessings.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
