Buddha Purnima: Luck, Wealth, and Positive Changes for 3 Zodiac Signs
Buddha Purnima falls on May 12th, coinciding with Variyan Yoga. This alignment is considered auspicious for certain zodiac signs.
Buddha Purnima, observed on the full moon of Vaisakha, marks Buddha's enlightenment. In 2025, it falls on May 12th, coinciding with Variyan and Ravi Yoga. These yogas are considered highly auspicious, potentially bringing good fortune to certain zodiac signs.
Taurus: Buddha Purnima brings joy and improved finances. Enhanced mental strength and confidence in expressing opinions are likely. Career issues may resolve, and you might master tasks you previously feared. Positive changes in married life are also anticipated.
Cancer: Buddha Purnima is auspicious for Cancer. The full moon, ruled by your sign's lord, brings completeness to your life. Increased comforts, improved student focus, and resolution of financial issues are likely. Newlyweds might expect a new addition to their family. Mental peace and job promotions are also possible.
Sagittarius: Positive changes are on the horizon. Learning new skills will benefit you in the future. Career achievements are likely, impressing superiors. Increased wealth and prosperity are also anticipated. Family life will be balanced, with growing love for your partner. Social recognition and beneficial long journeys are possible.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.