Bada Mangal, May 20: Blessings for Aries, Leo, Libra, and Scorpio
Second Bada Mangal 2025: Each Tuesday of Jyeshtha month holds special significance in scriptures. These Tuesdays are called Bada Mangal or Budhwa Mangal. Worshipping Lord Hanuman on these Tuesdays is considered highly auspicious.
| Published : May 19 2025, 04:13 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
When is the second Bada Mangal 2025?
Second Bada Mangal Rashifal: Tuesday is considered a special day for worshipping Lord Hanuman. The Tuesdays of Jyeshtha month hold even greater significance, hence they are called Bada Mangal. The second Bada Mangal of 2025 falls on May 20th. Four zodiac signs will receive special blessings from Lord Hanuman on this day.
Image Credit : Freepik
Aries Horoscope Bada Mangal 2025
Aries is ruled by Mars, and Lord Hanuman was born on a Tuesday. Happiness will prevail in the lives of Aries natives. They may gain from land or property or even purchase new property. Good news related to children is possible. Success in love relationships is indicated. Benefits from government schemes are also likely.
Image Credit : Freepik
Leo Horoscope Bada Mangal 2025
Leo is ruled by the Sun, who is also the guru of Lord Hanuman. Leo natives receive special blessings from Lord Hanuman. May 20th brings opportunities for significant financial gains. Pending tasks will be completed. Good news related to children is anticipated. Meeting old friends will bring joy and quality time. Returns from past investments are likely.
Image Credit : Freepik
Libra Horoscope Bada Mangal 2025
Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of wealth and prosperity. Libra natives will receive special grace from Lord Hanuman on May 20th. Impending troubles will be averted. Job and business situations will improve significantly. Bank balances will increase rapidly. Advice from experienced individuals will prove beneficial. Unemployed individuals may find employment opportunities.
Image Credit : Freepik
Scorpio Horoscope Bada Mangal 2025
Scorpio is also ruled by Mars. With Lord Hanuman's grace, Scorpio natives may receive a promotion at work. A major business deal is also possible. If a family member is unwell, their health will improve. The day is auspicious for students, who will reap the rewards of their hard work. Pending property-related matters will be resolved.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
