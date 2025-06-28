Astrology tips for business success: Find the best day to launch your venture
The tenth house in a horoscope plays a vital role in business growth. Following astrological guidelines regarding the time, star, yoga, muhurat, karaka planet, sign, and weekday for starting a business can lead to success.
Everything Turns to Gold
Some people's business growth is astonishing. Everything they touch turns to gold. The tenth house in a horoscope, the house of profession, plays a key role in such success. Simple astrological guidelines can be used for career advancement.
Jupiter's Blessings
Starting a business when Jupiter transits the 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, or 11th house from your moon sign is auspicious. These periods enhance Jupiter's influence, ensuring a successful start.
Guiding Star
The star on the day you start your business should be the 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th, or 9th from your birth star. This is considered favorable for business growth.
Amrita Yoga's Abundance
Starting a business on a day with Amrita Yoga is highly beneficial. If Amrita Yoga isn't available, choose a day with Siddha Yoga. Avoid days with Marana Yoga and Prabalarishta Yoga.
Key to Starting a Business
The day you start your business should be a Shubh Muhurat. Starting when the 10th house and its lord are strong is highly beneficial. Ensure Panchaka Suddhi (Tithi, Vaara, Nakshatra, Lagna, and Druva) is favorable.
Karaka Planet's Strength
The Karaka planet for the specific business should be strong in your horoscope. For example, Dwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Saptami, Dashami, and Ekadashi tithis are considered good for trading gold, silver, and gems. Ashwini, Rohini, Punarvasu, Hasta, Chitra, Swati, Anusha, Thiruvonam, and Shatabhisha nakshatras are highly auspicious.
Importance of the Sign
The sign on the day you start your business shouldn't be the 6th, 8th, or 12th from your birth sign. Having Jupiter, Venus, waxing Moon, or Mercury (not conjunct with malefics) in Kendra or Trikona houses from the Lagna on that day is further beneficial.
Auspicious Weekdays
Starting a business on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday is auspicious. Wednesday is considered the best, as Mercury is the Karaka planet for business. Following these guidelines will ensure your efforts lead to great success.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.