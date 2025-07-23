Image Credit : Asianet News

The Sun transits into Leo in August, which is very auspicious for them. Besides the August 17th transit, the transits on August 3rd and 30th, 2025, will also benefit Leos. Young Leos will feel more confident, while employed Leos might see improvements in their personality. Businesses will pick up pace for Leo entrepreneurs, and past losses may be recovered. Health-wise, August is also favorable for older Leos.