August 2025 Sun Transit: Luck & Success Await These 3 Zodiac Signs
Sun Transit August 2025: Zodiac Huge Luck & Success August is just around the corner, and it's a big deal astrologically speaking. This August, the Sun's position will change not once, not twice, but three times!
Sun transit
The Sun, king of the planets, holds special significance in astrology. It's an auspicious planet, and each of its transits deeply affects the lives of zodiac signs. Those with a strong Sun in their birth chart have increased self-confidence. They enjoy a good reputation and excellent health. Moreover, they find luck in every endeavor, increasing their chances of success.
Sun transits into Leo
Next month, on August 3rd at 4:16 AM, the Sun transits into Ashlesha Nakshatra, staying until August 30th at 9:52 PM. On August 30th, the Sun moves into Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. Also, on August 17th at 2:00 AM, the sun transits into Leo. Let's see which three zodiac signs benefit most from these three Sun transits in August.
Scorpio
Those working for large companies might get promoted in August. Shopkeepers could profit from past investments. Industrialists will find relief from adversaries, and their businesses will expand. Marriage is on the cards for single Scorpios. Avoid hasty decisions. Married couples will enjoy a balanced relationship filled with love and trust.
Libra
Librans will greatly benefit from the Sun's triple transit in August. Long-held wishes might come true for those in the arts, health, or tech fields. Shopkeepers will see increased profits and gain social recognition. Librans will also find relief from skin ailments, and their overall health will improve.
Leo
The Sun transits into Leo in August, which is very auspicious for them. Besides the August 17th transit, the transits on August 3rd and 30th, 2025, will also benefit Leos. Young Leos will feel more confident, while employed Leos might see improvements in their personality. Businesses will pick up pace for Leo entrepreneurs, and past losses may be recovered. Health-wise, August is also favorable for older Leos.