Angarak Yog 2026: Mars-Rahu Conjunction Brings Big Gains for 5 Zodiac Signs
Angarak Yog 2026: In astrology, Mars and Rahu are considered harsh planets. In February 2026, their conjunction will bring good results for some zodiac signs. Let's take a detailed look at those lucky signs.
According to Vedic astrology, February 2026 will see many planetary changes. Rahu and Mars will conjoin in Aquarius, Saturn's sign. On Feb 23, 2026, at 11:57 AM, Mars enters Aquarius, creating Angarak Yog.
Taurus:
For Taurus, this conjunction in the 10th house brings big career changes. Expect new roles and praise from bosses. Government matters will be favorable. Your leadership will shine. There are chances for business growth and financial gain, but keep your anger in check.
Libra:
This yoga in your 9th house brings luck. Efforts to go abroad will succeed. You'll go on spiritual journeys. Ancestral property issues will resolve in your favor. A great time for higher education students. Luck will help finish pending tasks, and new business deals may form.
Scorpio:
Since Mars rules Scorpio, this yoga is a major turning point. Long-pending debts will be recovered. Expect sudden financial gains and success in competitions. Your courage and self-confidence will soar. Plans to start a new business will materialize.
Pisces:
Income will rise, and desires will be met. This period brings success in your career and love life. You'll make bold decisions. Long-term plans will succeed. Your social standing will improve. Chronic health issues will fade, leaving you refreshed.
Things to Note
Angarak Yog gives immense energy, but since Mars and Rahu are aggressive, be cautious. Avoid needless anger to prevent rifts. Be careful on the road. Don't make hasty promises.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
