Realme GT 5 design REVEALED ahead of August 28 launch

Realme GT 5 is set to launch on August 28 in China. The phone also appears to be considerably slimmer than its preceding models. A USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille are seen at the bottom edge of the handset.

The Realme GT 5 is scheduled to debut in China on August 28. At the 2023 Mobile World Congress, the Realme GT 3 smartphone, which was introduced in March, is anticipated to be replaced by the new model. It had a 4,600mAh battery with 240W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Realme GT 5's processor, RAM, and battery specifications have all been confirmed by the manufacturer.

Realme revealed the look of the future Realme GT 5 in a series of Weibo tweets. The business describes the material used for the phone's back as "miracle glass", and they say it will provide a distinctive texture they refer to as "liquid metal silver". Curved edges can be observed on the front and back panels, and the camera island appears to be a platform that is slightly raised at the top of the rear panel.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades

The Realme GT 5's triple rear camera sensors are positioned in two circular slots that are vertically aligned at the top left corner of the back panel within the raised camera island. A set of tiny LED panels surround the integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon logo and are situated next to an LED flash unit. A center-aligned hole-punch slot for the front camera is located on the top of the somewhat curved front panel.

Also Read | Moto G84 5G likely to debut in September, may feature 120Hz refresh rate display

The Realme GT 5's display has 1.46mm ultra-narrow bezels around its curving edges. Additionally, the phone looks to be much thinner than its predecessors. The bottom edge of the phone has a speaker grille, a microphone, and a USB Type-C connector.

A pro-XDR dynamic display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 2000Hz, 1.5K resolution, and a PWM dimming rate of up to 2160Hz is also expected to be included with the Realme GT 5. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 24GB of RAM and 240W wired fast charging have previously been verified to power the Realme GT 5.

Also Read | Apple working on smart ring with haptic feedback? Here's what we know