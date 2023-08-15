Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 with slim design and refined hinge launched; Check features, price, other details

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5's tall and narrow build, the Mix Fold 3 offers a relatively wider body. Xiaomi notes the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a proprietary "Micro Waterdrop hinge".

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is an upgrade of the Mix Fold 2, which made news when it was introduced last year and billed as the "world's thinnest foldable phone." Even if the Mix Fold 3 is now thinner than its predecessor, the Honour Magic V2 is still the slimmest phone on the market.

The Mix Fold 3 features two E6 OLED screens. The main 8.03-inch display uses LTPO technology and has a resolution of 1,960 x 2,160 pixels with capability for 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary 6.56-inch external display is made of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and LTPO OLED technology.

Xiaomi has also introduced a novel internal hinge that uses 198 components and occupies 17% less space. For a sturdy folding display, this design has a 3-part construction and 14 micro-hinges. The Mix Fold 3 can open like a little laptop thanks to this hinge mechanism.

It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with storage options up to 16GB/1TB inside. It has a 4,800 mAh battery and supports cable charging up to 67 W and wireless charging up to 50 W. Out of the box, it runs MIUI14, which is based on Android 13.

It has a quad-camera system with a 50MP primary Sony IMX800 lens with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide module, a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope module with a 5x zoom.

Three storage options are available for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: 12GB/256GB for CNY 8,999; 16GB/512GB for CNY 9,999; and 16GB/1TB for CNY 10,9999. There are two versions of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: one with a glass back and the other with a composite fibre back. Both models have the same price. The pre-orders begin in China today with official sales scheduled to start on August 16. Xiaomi didn’t share plans about international markets yet.

