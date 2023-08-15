Google Pixel 8 may get 'audio magic eraser'; Here's how it will help users

Google Pixel 8 is rumored to be getting a new Audio Magic Eraser feature to help remove unwanted sounds from videos. The promo—posted on X by the account ‘EZ’—highlights the new feature called ‘Audio Magic Eraser.’ Read on for more details.

The Pixel 8 series from Google is anticipated to be on sale this autumn, and as is traditional, the search engine giant plans to introduce a new headline feature alongside the handsets. This time, it's said that Google will unveil a brand-new "Audio Magic Eraser" function that would let users erase distracting audio from videos.

Google debuted the Magic Eraser function on the Pixel 6 to enable users to utilise machine learning to erase undesired things from photographs. Now that we're using third-generation Tensor processors, Google might introduce the Audio Magic Eraser to further bolster its AI-ML toolkit.

This leak comes after a purported Pixel 8 promo was posted online on X (formerly known as Twitter). The advertisement, shared on X by the user EZ, advertises the new function known as "Audio Magic Eraser."

In the leaked promo, we can see the person using the feature to ‘identify’ sounds in a skateboarding video. After the phone is done processing, it separates the sounds into ‘Noise’ and ‘People.’ Hypothetically, if this feature is included in the Google Pixel 8 models, it will make it possible to remove unwanted sounds such as traffic, fan noise and more with just a few taps.

Audio Magic Eraser can prove to be a useful feature especially for the vloggers. It can help improve the quality of videos by removing unwanted background noise and also make it easier to hear people talking in videos. Creators can produce professional-quality videos using this feature.

The rumoured Pixel 8 Pro, which sports a triple camera configuration and a new blue colour, is also shown at the conclusion of the movie. It is a more vivid shade of blue than the Pixel 7a's blue colour.

The Google Pixel 8 series is anticipated to look similar to the Pixel 7 Pro series, but it is also anticipated to include the third version of the Tensor processor, the Tensor G3, which will be used in place of the Tensor used in the Pixel 6 series and the Tensor G2 used in the Pixel 7 series.