Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G confirmed to launch in India; Check out expected features, other details

Realme 11 5G was launched in Taiwan in July and is coming to India soon. The phone is equipped with a 108-megapixel rear camera. The Realme 11 5G is equipped with a Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G India launch has been confirmed by the company, according to a landing page on the company's website. The newest addition to its 11 number series, the handsets were just released on international marketplaces. The Realme 11 5G, which was unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in Taiwan last month, has a 108-megapixel back camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. These features and the style of the phone differ slightly from those of the Realme 11 5G, which was first introduced in China.

The Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G have been teased for release in India on a landing page on the Realme India website. Realme has confirmed that the series will include the company's "Glory Halo Design," and one of the phones is displayed in two distinct colour variants. The Realme 11 5G series' debut date is not yet mentioned on the page; it only says that the smartphones will be available shortly.

The Realme 11 5G's back camera module is displayed in a brief teaser video that was also posted by the smartphone manufacturer on X (previously Twitter). The device will include a 108-megapixel back camera, according to the teaser. This matches the phone's main camera that was just released in Taiwan. The business has not yet disclosed all of the phone's features.

According to a teaser posted on X, the business will also soon release the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro. According to the business, the truly wireless stereo earbuds would be the first on the market to include a coaxial dual-driver arrangement. Additionally, Sony's LDAC codec and Hi-Res audio will be supported.

