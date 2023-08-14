Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 gets delivery date, sale to begin from August 18

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for purchase starting August 18, with early deliveries for pre-booked customers starting from August 11. Customers who have pre-ordered the new foldable smartphones from Samsung will receive their gadgets ahead of schedule.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 gets delivery date sale to begin from August 18 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Samsung has recently unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, on a global scale. The South Korean company initiated the pre-booking process for both of these smartphone models. With over one lakh pre-bookings for these gadgets, the business reports an amazing response. Samsung has now disclosed its strategy to help consumers who have pre-booked the handsets receive them early.

    The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale starting on August 18 according to the manufacturer, who has officially announced this. As of this date, interested purchasers can purchase these devices through both online and offline means. It is significant to note that these purchases will not be eligible for the pre-booking offers.

    ALSO READ | Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G confirmed to launch in India; Check out expected features, other details

    Customers who have pre-ordered the new foldable smartphones from Samsung will receive their gadgets ahead of schedule. According to the firm, phone delivery will start on August 11 for anyone who took part in the pre-booking procedure.

    Know all about Galaxy Z Fold 5

    The 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an adjustable refresh rate of 120Hz. A 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 402ppi, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48120Hz) is available.

    Also Read | WhatsApp Web to roll out new screen lock feature for more privacy

    The Fold 5 weighs 253g and has dimensions of 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm. A 10MP Selfie Camera with a FOV of 85 degrees and a 4MP Under Display Camera are available on the camera front. A 12MP ultra wide camera, a 50MP wide angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera are located on the back. 

    Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and paired with 12GB Memory, the device comes with three storage models which are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 may come with USB-C port, Face ID and more: Report

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme 11 5G Realme 11X 5G confirmed to launch in India Check out expected features other details gcw

    Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G confirmed to launch in India; Check out expected features, other details

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may come with USB C port Face ID and more Report gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may come with USB-C port, Face ID and more: Report

    Apple Watch X with magnetic bands and new design may launch in 2024 or 2025 Report gcw

    Apple Watch X with magnetic bands and new design may launch in 2024 or 2025: Report

    Apple may relaunch iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus with USB C charging Report gcw

    Apple may relaunch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus with USB-C charging: Report

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14 gcw

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14

    Recent Stories

    Bulldog to Pug-7 dog breeds that LOVE to sleep EAI

    Bulldog to Pug-7 dog breeds that LOVE to sleep

    Caught on camera: Stolen ambulance sparks series of crashes during Virginia police chase - WATCH snt

    Caught on camera: Stolen ambulance sparks series of crashes during Virginia police chase - WATCH

    Self-proclaimed Godman Nithyananda's 'avanyaro Jogayya Jogayya' video goes viral vkp

    Self-proclaimed Godman Nithyananda's 'avanyaro Jogayya Jogayya' video goes viral

    Paratha to Biryani: 6 tasty Indian foods that show national diversity vma

    Paratha to Biryani: 6 tasty Indian foods that show national diversity

    Kerala: Vigilance receives complaint seeking probe on 'payments' to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena anr

    Kerala: Vigilance receives complaint seeking probe on 'payments' to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon