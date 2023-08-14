Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 gets delivery date, sale to begin from August 18

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for purchase starting August 18, with early deliveries for pre-booked customers starting from August 11. Customers who have pre-ordered the new foldable smartphones from Samsung will receive their gadgets ahead of schedule.

Samsung has recently unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, on a global scale. The South Korean company initiated the pre-booking process for both of these smartphone models. With over one lakh pre-bookings for these gadgets, the business reports an amazing response. Samsung has now disclosed its strategy to help consumers who have pre-booked the handsets receive them early.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale starting on August 18 according to the manufacturer, who has officially announced this. As of this date, interested purchasers can purchase these devices through both online and offline means. It is significant to note that these purchases will not be eligible for the pre-booking offers.

Customers who have pre-ordered the new foldable smartphones from Samsung will receive their gadgets ahead of schedule. According to the firm, phone delivery will start on August 11 for anyone who took part in the pre-booking procedure.

Know all about Galaxy Z Fold 5

The 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an adjustable refresh rate of 120Hz. A 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 402ppi, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48120Hz) is available.

The Fold 5 weighs 253g and has dimensions of 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm. A 10MP Selfie Camera with a FOV of 85 degrees and a 4MP Under Display Camera are available on the camera front. A 12MP ultra wide camera, a 50MP wide angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera are located on the back.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and paired with 12GB Memory, the device comes with three storage models which are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

