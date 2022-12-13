Xiaomi Buds 4 with call noise reduction, upto 20 hours battery life launched; All details here

Xiaomi Buds 4 is equipped with a 35mAh battery (per earbud), which provides a 6-hour battery life with ANC turned off. Additionally, the TWS case packs an additional 480mAh battery unit that is said to offer 20 hours of playback with ANC turned on and 30 hours with ANC off.

Along with the Xiaomi 13 series and several other gadgets, Xiaomi revealed its Xiaomi Buds 4 truly wireless earphones in China. The Xiaomi Buds 4 have Bluetooth v5.3 connection, Active Noise Cancellation, 3 microphones, and AI call noise reduction. Let's look at the Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earbuds' cost, features, and technical details.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 has Bluetooth v5.3 connection and supports SBC/AAC/LHDC 5.0 coding for sampling rates up to 192KHz. The TWS earbuds have graphene dual-magnetic dynamic drivers and support Hi-Fi audio and spatial audio.

With reference to the TWS battery, each Xiaomi Buds 4 earbud has a 35mAh battery, giving them a 6-hour battery life when ANC is off. A second 480mAh battery unit is also included in the TWS casing, which is said to provide 20 hours of playing with ANC activated and 30 hours without it. A 10-minute charge is said to provide 2.5 hours of playing.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 are half-in-ear headphones with a 60-degree tilted look. The 3 mics + AI call noise reduction technology on the TWS earbuds, according to the manufacturer, can reduce wind noise up to 32.4 km/h. The Xiaomi Buds 4 also provide simultaneous smart pairing with two devices. The TWS earbuds are rated IP54 dust and water-resistant, while the casing is certified IPX4. Each pair of TWS earphones weighs 4.4 grammes.

The cost of the Xiaomi Buds 4 is CNY 699. (around Rs 8,300). There are now three colour options available for the TWS earbuds in China: Black, White, and Green. The Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earbuds' international availability has not yet been disclosed by Xiaomi.

