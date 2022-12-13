Xiaomi Watch S2: 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch

Xiaomi Watch S2 is available in two sizes: the smaller measuring 42mm and the larger measuring 46mm. Both models are equipped with AMOLED displays and are advertised to last up to 12 days between charges. Know all about it

Xiaomi hosted a launch event in China, where it unveiled the Xiaomi Watch S2 alongside the Xiaomi 13 series and Xiaomi Buds 4. The Xiaomi Watch S2 is the newest smartwatch from a Chinese tech business. It comes in two sizes, the smaller measuring 42mm and the bigger at 46mm. Both versions include AMOLED screens and are touted to operate for up to 12 days without recharging.

Screen & its size: There are two sizes for the Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch. Although the Sapphire glass is only available with the leather edition, both size options (1.32" and 1.43") have AMOLED screens with protection. However, an Always-on display is available in all four versions.

Features: The Xiaomi Watch S2 packs a capacitive sensor for wear detection along with a heart-rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

The bioelectrical sensor obtains eight critical health data points using scientific methods, including basal metabolic rate, bone salt content, and body fat percentage.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Watch S2 has functions for tracking your sleep and exercise. More than 100 sports modes are available on the smart wearable. The Xiaomi Watch S2 also has a speaker and a microphone for Bluetooth calls and using the XiaoAI speech assistant.

Additional specs: The wearable uses Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices running iOS 12.0 and Android 6.0 and above. The latest Xiaomi wearable has a 50-meter water resistant range. The Xiaomi Watch S2 has two batteries: a 305mAh battery and a 500mAh battery (in the 46mm version) (in the 42mm model). Both versions reportedly have battery lives of up to 12 days on a single charge.

Colour: The watch is already available for purchase in China and is available in the colours Black, White, and Light Gold. The business also provides several colour variations for the Xiaomi Watch S2's silicon and leather bands.

Price: Priced at CNY 999 (about Rs. 11,800) for the standard 42mm variant is the Xiaomi Watch S2. The premium leather edition, however, is CNY 1,199. (about Rs 14,200). A 46mm version of the watch was also made available by the manufacturer, with a suggested retail price of CNY 1,099. (roughly Rs 13,000). The price of the 46mm model's leather variant is CNY 1,299 (about Rs 15,400).

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)