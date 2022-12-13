Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi Watch S2: 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch

    Xiaomi Watch S2 is available in two sizes: the smaller measuring 42mm and the larger measuring 46mm. Both models are equipped with AMOLED displays and are advertised to last up to 12 days between charges. Know all about it

    Xiaomi Watch S2 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    Xiaomi hosted a launch event in China, where it unveiled the Xiaomi Watch S2 alongside the Xiaomi 13 series and Xiaomi Buds 4. The Xiaomi Watch S2 is the newest smartwatch from a Chinese tech business. It comes in two sizes, the smaller measuring 42mm and the bigger at 46mm. Both versions include AMOLED screens and are touted to operate for up to 12 days without recharging.

    Screen & its size: There are two sizes for the Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch. Although the Sapphire glass is only available with the leather edition, both size options (1.32" and 1.43") have AMOLED screens with protection. However, an Always-on display is available in all four versions.

    Also Read | It's CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G to launch date on January 5, will come with 200MP camera

    Features: The Xiaomi Watch S2 packs a capacitive sensor for wear detection along with a heart-rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

    The bioelectrical sensor obtains eight critical health data points using scientific methods, including basal metabolic rate, bone salt content, and body fat percentage.

    Additionally, the Xiaomi Watch S2 has functions for tracking your sleep and exercise. More than 100 sports modes are available on the smart wearable. The Xiaomi Watch S2 also has a speaker and a microphone for Bluetooth calls and using the XiaoAI speech assistant.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Here's how much it may cost

    Additional specs: The wearable uses Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices running iOS 12.0 and Android 6.0 and above. The latest Xiaomi wearable has a 50-meter water resistant range. The Xiaomi Watch S2 has two batteries: a 305mAh battery and a 500mAh battery (in the 46mm version) (in the 42mm model). Both versions reportedly have battery lives of up to 12 days on a single charge.

    Colour: The watch is already available for purchase in China and is available in the colours Black, White, and Light Gold. The business also provides several colour variations for the Xiaomi Watch S2's silicon and leather bands.

    Price: Priced at CNY 999 (about Rs. 11,800) for the standard 42mm variant is the Xiaomi Watch S2. The premium leather edition, however, is CNY 1,199. (about Rs 14,200). A 46mm version of the watch was also made available by the manufacturer, with a suggested retail price of CNY 1,099. (roughly Rs 13,000). The price of the 46mm model's leather variant is CNY 1,299 (about Rs 15,400).

    Also Read | Google introduces passkeys, users no need to remember complex passwords; here is how it works

    (Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G to launch date on January 5 2023 will come with 200MP camera gcw

    It's CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G to launch date on January 5, will come with 200MP camera

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Here's how much it may cost

    Xiaomi 13 series with Leica triple rear cameras launched From price to specs know it all gcw

    Xiaomi 13 series with Leica triple rear cameras launched; From price to specs, know it all

    Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31499 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab the offer gcw

    Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31,499 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the offer

    Redmi Note 12 series to launch in January 2023 Know the date expected specs more gcw

    Redmi Note 12 series to launch in January 2023! Know the date, expected specs & more

    Recent Stories

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits RBA

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N scores 5 star Global NCAP rating Watch gcw

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating | WATCH

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration process to begin today, December 13; check key dates - adt

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration to begin today; check key dates

    Jaishankar NSA Doval, CDS and Army chief brief Rajnath Singh over Tawang clash

    India-China Tawang clash: NSA Doval, CDS, Army chief brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon