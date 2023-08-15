Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi Band 8 Pro with 150+ sport modes, up to 14 days of battery life launched

    Xiaomi is expanding its smart band portfolio with the addition of Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro. The Xiaomi latest comes with a larger display than its predecessor – and measures 1.74”.
     

    Xiaomi Band 8 Pro with 150 sport modes up to 14 days of battery life launched check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Xiaomi has just launched the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro, along with the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 foldable phone during an event held in China. The 1.74-inch AMOLED display on the Mi Band 8 Pro has more advanced functionality. With a high 336PPI resolution and a smoother 60Hz refresh rate, it can display 16.7 million colours.

    The band itself is thin and light at just 9.99mm thick, despite the screen's dazzling 600NITs maximum brightness. TPU material that is bacterial- and skin-friendly is used in the design, along with leather straps.

    The improved user interface of the new Mi Band is available. It offers a more thorough information display, encompassing weather, timetables, calendars, and other new features in addition to better widget functionalities. This gadget has more than 100 watch faces and over 150 sports modes.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro users report battery health issues within a year of purchase

    It also includes enhanced dual-channel monitoring, accurate positioning capability, and modern GNSS five-star positioning. Although it has a 14-day battery life, in AOD mode, it only lasts around six days. In addition, the Mi Band 8 Pro excels at managing your health.

    It monitors a number of things, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, breathing exercises, scientific sleep monitoring, and women's health. The band has the Xiaomi voice assistant and multi-functional NFC for payments. The fitness tracker is furthermore water-resistant up to 5ATM.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature iPhone 14-like design with USB Type C, Face ID & more: Report

    The TPU wristband version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro costs 399 yuan (about USD 54 or Rs. 4,570), while the leather wristband version costs 499 yuan (approximately USD 68 or Rs. 5,710). Starting today in China, customers may buy the Mi Band 8 Pro via the Xiaomi shop and other merchants.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 with slim design and refined hinge launched; Check features, price, other details

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro users report battery health issues within a year of purchase gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro users report battery health issues within a year of purchase

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature iPhone 14 like design with USB Type C Face ID more Report gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature iPhone 14-like design with USB Type C, Face ID & more: Report

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 rival of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold launched check features price gcw

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 with slim design and refined hinge launched; Check features, price, other details

    Google Pixel 8 may get audio magic eraser Here is how it will help users gcw

    Google Pixel 8 may get 'audio magic eraser'; Here's how it will help users

    Motorola introduces 8GB 128GB variant of Moto E13 priced at Rs 8999 gcw

    Motorola introduces 8GB + 128GB variant of Moto E13, priced at Rs 8,999

    Recent Stories

    'Answer is the same...' Kerala PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas refuses to respond on 'payment' to Veena Vijayan anr

    'Answer is the same...' Kerala PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas refuses to respond on 'payment' to Veena Vijayan

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer SHOCKS fans by flaunting assets in BOLD bikini, attires (PICTURES) vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer SHOCKS fans by flaunting assets in BOLD bikini, attires (PICTURES)

    'Never Have I Ever' to 'XO, Kitty': 7 best coming-of-age shows on OTT in 2023 MSW

    'Never Have I Ever' to 'XO, Kitty': 7 coming-of-age shows on OTT

    Peas to spinach: 7 vegetables which are powerhouses of protein LMA EAI

    Peas to spinach: 7 vegetables which are powerhouses of protein

    5 practical steps for enhancing physical, mental wellness MIS

    5 practical steps for enhancing physical, mental wellness

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon