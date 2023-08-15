Xiaomi Band 8 Pro with 150+ sport modes, up to 14 days of battery life launched

Xiaomi is expanding its smart band portfolio with the addition of Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro. The Xiaomi latest comes with a larger display than its predecessor – and measures 1.74”.

Xiaomi has just launched the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro, along with the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 foldable phone during an event held in China. The 1.74-inch AMOLED display on the Mi Band 8 Pro has more advanced functionality. With a high 336PPI resolution and a smoother 60Hz refresh rate, it can display 16.7 million colours.

The band itself is thin and light at just 9.99mm thick, despite the screen's dazzling 600NITs maximum brightness. TPU material that is bacterial- and skin-friendly is used in the design, along with leather straps.

The improved user interface of the new Mi Band is available. It offers a more thorough information display, encompassing weather, timetables, calendars, and other new features in addition to better widget functionalities. This gadget has more than 100 watch faces and over 150 sports modes.

It also includes enhanced dual-channel monitoring, accurate positioning capability, and modern GNSS five-star positioning. Although it has a 14-day battery life, in AOD mode, it only lasts around six days. In addition, the Mi Band 8 Pro excels at managing your health.

It monitors a number of things, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, breathing exercises, scientific sleep monitoring, and women's health. The band has the Xiaomi voice assistant and multi-functional NFC for payments. The fitness tracker is furthermore water-resistant up to 5ATM.

The TPU wristband version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro costs 399 yuan (about USD 54 or Rs. 4,570), while the leather wristband version costs 499 yuan (approximately USD 68 or Rs. 5,710). Starting today in China, customers may buy the Mi Band 8 Pro via the Xiaomi shop and other merchants.

