    Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature iPhone 14-like design with USB Type C, Face ID & more: Report

    iPhone SE 4 — the fourth-generation smartphone tipped to succeed the iPhone SE (2022) — will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, according to a tipster. The iPhone SE 4 will look similar to the iPhone 14, which was launched last year. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    The upcoming iPhone SE 4, the fourth generation of the smartphone series set to succeed the iPhone SE (2022), is rumored to feature a USB Type-C port. Next month's rumoured iPhone 15 range is expected to be the beginning of Apple's switch from the Lightning connector to USB Type-C, and subsequent models are also likely to follow suit. Notably, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to incorporate Face ID integration as well as a potential Action button, which is expected to debut on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

    The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to look similar to the previously released iPhone 14, according to information from tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor on X). It is possible that the rumoured iPhone will be the first in the SE series to have Apple's notch-based display design, according to this information. However, the insider claims that the fourth-generation Apple smartphone will have a single back camera, much like its forerunners and all prior SE versions.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 with slim design and refined hinge launched; Check features, price, other details

    Apple has stated that it will stop using the exclusive Lightning port on future iPhone models and switch to the USB Type-C port instead. At a launch event set for September 12, the firm intends to introduce the iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The tipper also claims that the iPhone SE 4 will include a USB Type-C connector, making it the first device in the SE-series to use the modern USB connection.

    The iPhone SE 4 was previously said to use a Touch ID sensor; however, according to reports, the alleged handset will enable Face ID instead. The front-facing fingerprint sensor that served as the home button was a feature of both the first and second generations of the iPhone SE.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 gets delivery date, sale to begin from August 18

    The iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to introduce an "Action" button, reminiscent of the one introduced in the previous year on the Apple Watch Ultra. This button is expected to be programmable for specific tasks, shortcuts, applications, and accessibility features.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 may get 'audio magic eraser'; Here's how it will help users

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
