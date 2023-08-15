Apple iPhone 14 Pro users report battery health issues within a year of purchase

Some users are suspecting that the drop in battery health could be due to heat or even due to beta updates of iOS. Apple introduced a battery health monitor for iPhones in the iOS 11.3 update. The feature aimed to mitigate performance issues stemming from aging batteries.

iPhone owners have a habit of monitoring the battery life of their devices, which was made possible by a new feature from Apple called Battery Health that was released in 2018 in the wake of the batterygate controversy. But as it becomes simpler to monitor the battery life of the iPhone, which has once again been a problem, especially for those using the iPhone 14 Pro model, the function is raising concerns for the corporation.

Many users claim that their iPhone’s battery has dropped to 86 percent and it has been less than a year since the model was announced by the company.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature iPhone 14-like design with USB Type C, Face ID & more: Report

According to Apple, iPhone batteries should retain up to 80% of their initial capacity after 500 complete charging cycles. These early reports, however, imply that users are already experiencing severe deterioration before it gets to that point. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is rumored to address this issue with a battery size increase of 10 - 18 percent compared to current models.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 with slim design and refined hinge launched; Check features, price, other details

In the iOS 11.3 release, Apple included a battery health monitor for iPhones. The feature aimed to mitigate performance issues stemming from aging batteries. The business often advises battery replacements when the "Maximum Capacity" drops below 80%. Some owners of the iPhone 14 Pro are shockingly approaching that milestone less than a year after its release.

Replacement iPhone batteries are included in the one-year guarantee that comes with every new iPhone purchase and are also covered for iPhone models covered by AppleCare+ plans (as long as the iPhone's battery health falls below 80%).

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 gets delivery date, sale to begin from August 18